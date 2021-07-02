Quilter Plc Buys New Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,846 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

PHM opened at $55.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

