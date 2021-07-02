UBS Group AG Has $2.27 Million Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 389.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,827 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Caleres were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,083,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,611,000 after buying an additional 282,981 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 13.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,753,000 after acquiring an additional 302,181 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 11.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 159,779 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $512,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $300,996.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAL opened at $28.00 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

