Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEER. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Seer in the fourth quarter worth about $327,909,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Seer in the fourth quarter worth about $285,808,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Seer in the fourth quarter worth about $162,614,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seer by 1,914.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter worth about $46,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Seer alerts:

SEER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In related news, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of SEER opened at $30.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.39. Seer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.