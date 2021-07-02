Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,918 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.