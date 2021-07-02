UBS Group AG Purchases Shares of 68,327 Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,327 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $863,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 341,607 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $4,072,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG opened at $57.79 on Friday. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $59.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -22.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Extraction Oil & Gas Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

