CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association which provides banking products and services principally in the United States. It offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, mortgage and other financial services. CF Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Central Federal Corporation, is based in OH, United States. “

CF Bankshares stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $103.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 2.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $934,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $332,000. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

