Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $17.50 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 1,003.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 37.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.