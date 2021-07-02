Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apogee’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and sales improved year over year. It projects fiscal 2022 earnings per share in between $2.20 and $2.40 per share, up from the prior guidance of $2.10-$2.35. Apogee expects Architectural services segment to gain from new projects and strong project backlog in fiscal 2022. Large-Scale Optical segment is gaining from strong demand rebound. However, the Architectural Glass and Framing Systems segments will bear the brunt of weak end-market demand and softness in the non-residential construction markets. Meanwhile, Apogee will gain from its efforts to increase market share, expand into new geographies, introduction of new products and steady demand from new construction activities. Apogee has initiated an effort to reduce its fixed cost base, which will lead to incremental cost savings in fiscal 2022.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APOG. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.76. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.92.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $102,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,830 shares of company stock worth $192,064. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 194,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,934 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

