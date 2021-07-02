Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLNE. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued an underperform rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 730,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $8,533,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock valued at $35,460,353. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

