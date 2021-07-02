Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $291,000 Position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

SFT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

In related news, insider George Arison bought 10,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift Technologies Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.