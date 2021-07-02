Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,393 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $2,110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,253,000 after acquiring an additional 328,284 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 101,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBOE opened at $118.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.91. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $122.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.75.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

