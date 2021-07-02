Northern Trust Corp Acquires 54,736 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54,736 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $38,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.41. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JWN. Barclays lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

