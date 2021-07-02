Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 64,791 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 220.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,791 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of IVR stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $951.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.43%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

See Also: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.