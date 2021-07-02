Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.13

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.13 and last traded at C$9.09, with a volume of 188088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.53.

AYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of C$902.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.13.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$10.82 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,001,445.51. Also, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,220,428.14.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

