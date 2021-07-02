ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the May 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.54% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.