Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Update

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the May 31st total of 140,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 774,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of AUVI opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Applied UV has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $35.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Applied UV will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Max Munn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $33,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Applied UV during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied UV during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied UV during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. 2.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States and internationally. It also manufactures and supplies fine decorative framed mirrors, framed art, and vanities primarily to the hospitality market.

