Head-To-Head Analysis: Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) vs. Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) and Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Capstone Green Energy has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westport Fuel Systems has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Capstone Green Energy and Westport Fuel Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Green Energy $67.64 million 1.23 -$18.39 million ($1.25) -4.39 Westport Fuel Systems $252.50 million 3.22 -$7.36 million ($0.05) -105.00

Westport Fuel Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Green Energy. Westport Fuel Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capstone Green Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Capstone Green Energy and Westport Fuel Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Green Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Westport Fuel Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Westport Fuel Systems has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 147.62%. Given Westport Fuel Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westport Fuel Systems is more favorable than Capstone Green Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.8% of Capstone Green Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Westport Fuel Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Capstone Green Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Green Energy and Westport Fuel Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Green Energy -27.18% -151.82% -17.31% Westport Fuel Systems 1.83% 5.08% 1.53%

Summary

Westport Fuel Systems beats Capstone Green Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. The company's microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for use in hybrid electric vehicle applications. It also provides various accessories, including rotary gas compressors with digital controls; integrated heat recovery modules for CHP applications; dual mode controllers that allow automatic transition between grid connect and stand-alone modes; batteries with digital controls for stand-alone or dual-mode operations; batteries with digital controls; power servers for multipacked installations; protocol converters for Internet access; packaging options; and miscellaneous parts, such as frames, exhaust ducting, backflow dampers, and installation hardware. In addition, the company remanufactures microturbine engines; and offers after-market parts and services. It markets and sells its products primarily through distributors and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation and changed its name to Capstone Green Energy Corporation in April 2021. Capstone Green Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc. (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities. It also provides Westport High Pressure Direct Injection 2.0, a fully integrated system that powers compression ignition engines by natural gas, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, the company develops, sells, and markets spark-ignited natural gas or propane engines; and CWI engines for transit, school and shuttle buses, conventional trucks and tractors, refuse collection trucks, and specialty vehicles, such as short-haul port drayage trucks and street sweepers. Its products and services are used for passenger cars; light-, medium-, and heavy-duty trucks; and horsepower, cryogenics, and hydrogen applications. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. markets its products primarily under the Cummins Westport, BRC Gas Equipment, Westport, OMVL, Prins, GFi Control systems, Emer, Zavoli, TA Gas Technology, Valtek, and AFS brands. The company was formerly known as Westport Innovations Inc. and changed its name to Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in June 2016. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

