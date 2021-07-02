Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Symrise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of Symrise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Symrise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33. Symrise has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Symrise’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

