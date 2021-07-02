Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMEGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS SMEGF opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.