Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Nomura cut shares of Ricoh from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RICOY opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46. Ricoh has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Ricoh had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ricoh will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

