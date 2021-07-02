3i Group Plc (LON:III) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 3i Group Plc (LON:III) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,178 ($15.39).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get 3i Group alerts:

In other 3i Group news, insider Julia Wilson sold 18,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,191 ($15.56), for a total value of £221,478.36 ($289,362.90). Insiders acquired a total of 37 shares of company stock valued at $45,373 in the last quarter.

LON III opened at GBX 1,190.50 ($15.55) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,230.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The firm has a market cap of £11.59 billion and a PE ratio of 16.23. 3i Group has a 52-week low of GBX 810.20 ($10.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,292.35 ($16.88).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. 3i Group’s payout ratio is 0.48%.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.