Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pennon Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pennon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pennon Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Pennon Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennon Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:PEGRY opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72. Pennon Group has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $34.42.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

