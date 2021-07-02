Short Interest in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Drops By 30.0%

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 36,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.27%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

