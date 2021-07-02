Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) fell 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.75 and last traded at $59.92. 7,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 898,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.99.

A number of research firms have commented on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

