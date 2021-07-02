Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 31,335 shares.The stock last traded at $14.95 and had previously closed at $14.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vaccitech in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaccitech plc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaccitech news, major shareholder Sciences Innovation Plc Oxford purchased 600,000 shares of Vaccitech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,832,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,146,414. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes purchased 1,700 shares of Vaccitech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 726,875 shares of company stock worth $12,031,875.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

