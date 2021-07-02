Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) were down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.20 and last traded at $61.20. Approximately 7,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 415,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QTRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.73.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 7,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $418,930.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $103,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,703 shares of company stock worth $2,995,762. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 68.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

