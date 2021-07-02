Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a growth of 154.1% from the May 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of FI opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.39. Frank’s International has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Frank’s International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,981,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after buying an additional 213,741 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Frank’s International by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Frank’s International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 676,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 34,191 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Frank’s International by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,001 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Frank’s International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

