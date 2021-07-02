Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a growth of 154.1% from the May 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of FI opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.39. Frank’s International has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42.
Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.
Frank’s International Company Profile
Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.
