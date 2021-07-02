Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 6,446 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,413,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REXR opened at $57.12 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

