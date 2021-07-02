Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3,738.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 257,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after buying an additional 250,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 186,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,068,000 after buying an additional 183,682 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 157,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBT opened at $58.31 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.29.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

