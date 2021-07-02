Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,750,000 after acquiring an additional 151,679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after acquiring an additional 41,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,388,000 after acquiring an additional 40,069 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 548,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after acquiring an additional 24,533 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingevity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $82.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. Ingevity’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

