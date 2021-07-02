Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.19. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $622.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.13.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $549.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

