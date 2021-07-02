Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.17.

AIN opened at $88.88 on Tuesday. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.98.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,949.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Albany International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Albany International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Albany International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

