Mariana Garavaglia Sells 9,375 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,145,760.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,052,531.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,512 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $2,367,825.84.

On Monday, May 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72.

PTON opened at $122.16 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 197.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,704 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 67,842 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.