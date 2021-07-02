Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

MAXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Shares of MAXR opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

In other news, CFO Biggs C. Porter acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $56,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

