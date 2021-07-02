Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells $1,535,104.40 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AMD opened at $93.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.98. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

