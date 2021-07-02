Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells $1,535,104.40 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
AMD opened at $93.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.98. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
