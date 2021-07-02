Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.89.

CHWY opened at $80.64 on Monday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4,032.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,600,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,389,436 shares of company stock valued at $519,424,174 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

