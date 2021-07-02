Barclays Initiates Coverage on MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,856.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,544.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,983.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,438.65. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $941.44 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

