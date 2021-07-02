adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €320.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. adidas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €311.25 ($366.18).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €314.30 ($369.76) on Thursday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €288.55.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

