Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €92.36 ($108.66).

Daimler stock opened at €75.99 ($89.40) on Thursday. Daimler has a 52 week low of €35.02 ($41.20) and a 52 week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

