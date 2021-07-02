Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €93.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €96.90 ($114.00).

Shares of EPA SAN opened at €88.46 ($104.07) on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €87.09.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

