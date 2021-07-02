Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €65.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.75 ($75.00).

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €54.52 ($64.14) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 12 month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

