HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $82.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.02. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 103.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 970,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 693,800 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 380,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 355,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,078,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 309,162 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 730,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 307,834 shares during the period. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

