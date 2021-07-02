comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of comScore in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

SCOR stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. comScore has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.09.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that comScore will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other comScore news, Director Irwin Gotlieb acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in comScore in the first quarter worth $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in comScore by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in comScore by 12.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in comScore by 3.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in comScore by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 558,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

