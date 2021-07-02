Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of OSBC opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $362.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.45. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,858,000 after buying an additional 171,250 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,565,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,687,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 52,134 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 83,574 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

