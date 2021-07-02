Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Porch Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.17.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $20.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.11. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Porch Group by 63.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Porch Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 60,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.