H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

HEES stock opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.18, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.26.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

