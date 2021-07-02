Analyzing Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) and Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Unisys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Unisys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Unisys and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys -20.90% -40.08% 4.17% Creative Realities -12.74% -36.84% -8.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Unisys and Creative Realities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys 0 0 1 0 3.00 Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Unisys has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 4.04, indicating that its stock price is 304% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unisys and Creative Realities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys $2.03 billion 0.84 $750.70 million N/A N/A Creative Realities $17.46 million 1.55 -$16.84 million N/A N/A

Unisys has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities.

Summary

Unisys beats Creative Realities on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products. Its products include Unisys ClearPath Forward, a software operating environment for high-intensity enterprise computing; and Unisys Stealth security software, which enables trusted identities to access micro-segmented critical assets and safely communicate through secure and encrypted channels. This segment also provides industry solutions, which help law enforcement agencies solve crime; social services case workers assist families; travel and transportation companies manage freight and distribution; and financial institutions deliver omnichannel banking. The company serves customers in the government, financial services, and commercial markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

