Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

ENTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. Entegris has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $126.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.20.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 565,751 shares of company stock valued at $67,871,039. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,623,000 after buying an additional 200,396 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

