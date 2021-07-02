Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT Lowered to $27.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

EXEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,538,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,028 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,974 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

