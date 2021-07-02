Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBBY. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp restated a sell rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,326,000 after acquiring an additional 153,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $53,087,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,478 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $42,493,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,732,000 after acquiring an additional 127,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.